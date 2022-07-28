Glynn County Animal Control Director Lori Austin didn’t hesitate when asked whether it’s cruel to leave a pet alone in a hot car on a hot summer day.
“That’s been an issue every summer,” said Austin. “Absolutely.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Glynn County Animal Control Director Lori Austin didn’t hesitate when asked whether it’s cruel to leave a pet alone in a hot car on a hot summer day.
“That’s been an issue every summer,” said Austin. “Absolutely.”
Unfortunately, it’s not a rare thing for county police departments and animal control divisions. There are always excuses — “I was only gone a few minutes,” “It’s not that hot” or “I left the windows cracked.”
None are good excuses, Austin says, and won’t get you out of an animal cruelty charge, windows down or not. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, temperatures inside a vehicle can rise 20 degrees in 10 minutes and 30 degrees in 20. After an hour, a car can get up to 40 degrees hotter than the temperature outside, even on a mild day. During summer days like this, forecast to reach highs of 93 degrees, the inside of a car can heat up quickly, exceeding 100 degrees in minutes. Leaving a pet in a car without the AC on is cruelty, Austin said.
“I get you love your pet, but leave it at home,” Austin said.
Pet owners should always be aware of how the heat may affect their pets, even outside of a vehicle.
“A big thing we see pretty often is people take them to the beach and they get hot,” Austin said. “And they let them drink beach water or pool water, and that severely dehydrates them.”
A cop is justified in intervening when an animal appears to be in distress. If the pet is saved, it’s a misdemeanor, Austin said. If it dies as a result of the owner’s actions, that’s a felony — one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
Some people tether them to cars, which is a clear violation of the county’s tethering ordinance. In short, a dog can be leashed outdoors but must have access to food, clean water and shelter from the elements. The county’s ordinance also puts restrictions on leash length — six feet minimum, but it may have to be longer depending on the size and weight of the dog.
Aside from incurring a simple misdemeanor, it could be animal cruelty if the pavement is hot enough to burn a dog’s feet. Anything that’s too hot for a human is too hot for a dog. It’s a good rule of thumb.
“If you’re uncomfortable, they’re probably miserable,” Austin said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Future traffic volumes on St. Simons Island could necessitate a widening of Sea Island Road, including the Dunbar Creek Bridge, Glynn County officials say.
A well-structured archive will talk, and listeners in the Brunswick library’s Heritage Room can hear stories of the place they call home.
The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…
Georgia motorists are seeing something that has been absent for quite some time: gas under $4.
City officials say a project to bring new amenities to Orange Square in Brunswick is getting off the ground this summer.