OK, even with all this extra downtime from sheltering in place, you are still not ready to have that talk with your children about the birds and the bees.
Well, how about the butterflies and bees?
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful can make that talk interactive with a free grab bag of pollinator seeds. Each grab bag contains seeds for bee and butterfly friendly plants such as zinnias, morning glories, marigolds and sweet peas. And with Earth Day today to remind us of the importance of a healthy ecosystem, now is the time to get outside with the family and plant some seeds that will help promote just such an environment, said Lea King-Badyna, executive director of the nonprofit KGIB.
“We hope to encourage folks to take advantage of this extra time at home to plant pollinator gardens,” King-Badyna said. “Involving kids and all the family members in the planting is a great way to spend time together, exercise and get fresh air.”
Seeds can be picked up at KGIB headquarters at Old City Hall in Brunswick — only one seed grab bag per family. In keeping with present social distancing practices, seed bags will be left on the building’s front steps for pickup. Each give away bag will be labeled with the name of the person who requested it.
Email info.kbgib@gmail.com to arrange pickup.
The seeds are good for planting in all situations, flower beds to containers. Pollinators such as bees, butterflies and hummingbirds play a vital role in the growing of fruits and vegetables and contribute immeasurably to a diverse and healthy natural environment. The colorful flowers they prefer also brighten our lives, King-Badyna said.
“These seeds are perfect for planting in container gardens, window boxes, patio planters, flower beds, pathways and more,” King-Badyna said. “Increasing the number of pollinator-friendly gardens and landscapes will help revive the health of bees, butterflies, birds, bats and other pollinators across the country.”