BCA to host college fair event
Brunswick Christian Academy will host a college fair from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the school’s gymnasium.
Killer Roast Beef & Shrimp and Kona Ice will offer food and refreshments during the event, which is open to the public for middle and high school parents, students and teachers.
Representatives at the fair will include Sweet Briar College, Brewton-Parker College, Trinity Baptist College, Troy University, Pensacola Christian College, Charleston Southern University, LaGrange College, The Baptist College of Florida, Liberty University, Presbyterian College, Savannah College of Art & Design, Coastal Pines Technical College and College of Coastal Georgia.
— The Brunswick News