Recent donations to Brunswick Christian Academy brought new learning and recreational opportunities to students at the private school.
BCA received donated playground equipment from St. Simons Elementary School, and support from Southeast Georgia Health System facilitated its installation in August. A separate donation from St. Mark’s Episcopal Church’s hello Goodbuy program allowed the school to purchase an interactive learning program, or IXL, for students.
“The playground equipment came from a board of director’s connection,” said Katie Morse, a special education teacher and development director for BCA. “The equipment was graciously donated by St. Simons Elementary School. With the help from a donation by Southeast Georgia Health System, the playground equipment was installed right at the beginning of the current school year.”
The new playground equipment is already loved by students, Morse said.
“The slides to the monkey bars and ladders have been a huge hit,” she said. “We are hoping for future donations to add drainage and a basketball court for the upper elementary and middle school students, new swing set bays and fencing.”
IXL allows students to have unlimited practice for English language arts and mathematics.
“What is awesome about IXL is that it is K-12,” Morse said. “It gives us as teachers data to see where students need practice in skills from the diagnostic testing, which gives the students personalized guidance. Many of our special needs students are finding it beneficial in and outside the classroom. It builds their confidence and many cannot wait to get online and practice.”
Community support like this is important for BCA and teach students at the school valuable lessons, Morse said.
“Brunswick Christian Academy is a small community within the larger Glynn County and even larger surrounding area community,” she said. “As a Christian school, we strive to teach our students that we are part of a larger community and our lives interact with others. Building community partnerships with businesses and other organizations allows our students to see what it means to be a good Christian leader.”
The school strives to show students the value of giving back as well.
“It is important to see our youth give back to the community that helped shaped their lives in and outside the school setting,” Morse said. “Even our Success in Academics, special education program, has students active in the community. We have a senior who is volunteering on Saturdays with hello Goodbuy, which is a partnership that grew from receiving the grant to get IXL.”
BCA will also host a college fair event from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday that is open to all area middle and high school students. College of Coastal Georgia, Coastal Pines Technical College, Savannah College of Art and Design, Southern Wesleyan, Sweet Briar College and Truett McConnell University will participate in the fair.