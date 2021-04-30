Brunswick Christian Academy held a service Thursday honoring school principal Guy Still, who died on Easter Sunday.
Still had served as principal since 2017 and prior to that as a coach at the school.
BCA staff members and other school leaders recalled his academic and spiritual leadership as well as his passion for the work and school community.
Family members sat in the front row at the event and were surprised at the end of the ceremony with an announcement that the school’s gymnasium in which they were sitting would be dedicated to Still and renamed the Guy G. Still Memorial Gymnasium.
“We’re honoring the principal and his family,” said Pastor Chris McEachern of First Free Will Baptist in Brunswick. “We’re dedicating our gym in his honor. We wanted to let the public know as well as the family how much he meant to us here at Brunswick Christian Academy.”
McEachern recalled his last text message exchange with Still after he was admitted to the hospital. The message emphasized the important role Still played at the school.
“You’re needed here at the school,” McEachern wrote. “You’re not needed there at the hospital. You’re supposed to be here at the school.”
A day before Still died, McEachern sent a final message.
“That last text I sent him that Saturday, before he got put on the ventilator, was ‘I love you and I’m praying for you,’” he said.
McEachern recalled long conversations he had with Still in his office about the affairs of the school and the state of the world.
“We hashed out every problem that the world has,” he said. “We fixed everything in that principal’s office. We walked out of there with our heads up high knowing that we didn’t do a thing. We talked and talked. We fixed the White House. We fixed Congress. We fixed all of those messes in the world.”
Veronica Boyd, a fifth grade teacher at BCA, shared the story of Still hiring her soon after her college graduation and becoming an important figure in her life.
“If I ever underestimated myself, he was quick to help me find my confidence,” she said. “He was everything a leader needed to be and so much more.”
Still was known for his passion for the school’s academic programs as well as its athletics. He was a dedicated leader to student-athletes and at times an anonymous financial contributor when funds fell short for events like sports tournaments.
McEachern presented Still’s family with a book created by BCA’s students and staff, who shared what the school leader meant to them.
Still’s legacy as a strong Christian leader made a lasting impact on the school, McEachern said.“A lot of you know him as just a coach, but we got to work with him behind the scenes and see his heart for the ministry, for the students and the teachers,” McEachern said. “If anybody knew Mr. Still, they knew he had a big heart for God.”