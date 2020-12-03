Battle of the Badges benefit set Saturday
Cops and firefighters will be swinging for each other this Saturday at Mallery Park, the latest in a long-standing rivalry to determine who is Glynn County’s finest.
Finest softball team, that is.
This latest installment of this ongoing softball grudge match between the Glynn County Fire Department and the Glynn County Police Department is played for a good cause and promises fun for all ages.
The gates open at 3 p.m. They play ball beginning at 4 p.m. at Mallery Park’s Glover Field, with the first batter up for the second round of this doubleheader stepping to the plate at 5 p.m.
Tickets cost $5 per person and are available at the gate.
Those who wish to wear their allegiance on their sleeves can obtain firefighter T-shirts by contacting bfguenther@glynncouty-ga.gov; police T-shirts can be obtained by contacting bdixon@glynncounty-ga.gov.
All proceeds from T-shirt and ticket sales benefit the Cops & Kids and Shop With a Firefighter charities.
More information about the game can be found at the Battle of the Badges Facebook page.