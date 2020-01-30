Battle lines drawn in Senate pari-mutuel debate

The proverbial hoof met the proverbial track Wednesday afternoon in the state Senate as debate began on legalizing pari-mutuel betting on horse racing in Georgia, one of several attempts expected in the legislature this year at opening up various forms of gambling. Early indications are that there’s a warm reception in the state House of Representatives, while the Senate could be a tougher sell.
Legalizing pari-mutuel betting and organizing the state equine industry alongside it takes the form of two pieces of legislation lead-sponsored by state Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta — Senate Bill 45, dubbed the “Rural Georgia Jobs and Growth Act,” and Senate Resolution 84, a constitutional amendment.
“As you know, last year we passed this out of committee, and it went to Rules, and it did not get out of Rules to make it to the floor of the Senate,” Beach said at the Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee’s hearing Wednesday. “We’ve come back, and it’s basically the same bill.”
Beach said this is his seventh year pitching this proposal to the legislature, and that it’s about creating an equine industry and growing jobs statewide.
“There’ll be a $550 million initial investment — and really, minimum investment — with no tax breaks, no state or local money, all private money,” Beach said. “And it’ll create thousands of jobs. It will create a new industry that will have a billion-dollar economic impact, from horse breeding and horse farms and hay farms, will create thousands of new jobs throughout the state, and I’ve got a chart that I think you’ve all seen that shows it creates jobs and what … the equine industry does.
“It will attract international events to our state, similar to the Super Bowl. We’ve got a letter from the Breeders Cup saying that we will get a Breeders Cup here in the state of Georgia if we build this track.”
He said what’s desired is something similar to Keeneland in Kentucky, which declares itself an internationally-renowned race course and the thoroughbred industry’s leading auction house. Beach said the Georgia version would be “a boutique, first-class track,” with no off-track betting, no slots and no table games.
“This is not a casino — this is the horse industry, the equine industry, that we’re trying to create,” Beach said. “Ninety percent of revenue bet on races at that track will come from other states and countries throughout the world.”
He said if you want the money and jobs the horse breeding industry would bring to the state, you need a viable track. Beach also said bets placed at the track would have a portion set aside, going into a “robust” Georgia Horse Breeders Fund that would pay out to owners and breeders who breed, race and sell their horses in the state.
Paul Smith of Citizen Impact said the horse component is just to get other gambling in later.
“Our organization represents churches, and other Christian ministries in the state, so yeah — we have a moral objection to it,” Smith said. “But, to be brief, I want to mention some other objections that would not necessarily fall under a moral category. I think that the nose of the camel’s in the tent.
“Most people recognize with the horse racing industry, it’s not the same as casinos, though it’s my understanding in many states they’ve had to add the other types of gambling to the race tracks, calling them ‘racinos,’ because they weren’t bringing in enough money.”
Smith said it’s well-known that with gambling comes other vices like drug trafficking and human trafficking.
State Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga and a member of the committee, pushed back against Smith’s contention under the idea voters should decide such a question.
“I don’t believe in the gambling aspect … but I believe if something’s been vetted — and this has been vetted — that the people should have the chance to vote against it or for it, on the ballot,” Mullis said. “Just like Sunday (alcohol) sales, just like other things. Emotional issues should go to the people to vote.”
Mike Griffin of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board said if the issue goes to the voters, the two sides wouldn’t really have an equal shot at persuading people, as the “no” side would likely be outspent on the order of 250-1. He also called gambling legalized fraud, something Mullis deemed a “high pitch,” out of the strike zone.
Most of the people testifying spoke against the legislation.
John Kindt, a former university professor who frequently writes and speaks against gambling legalization, said this is definitely about more than horse racing.
“This is a back-door way to bring casinos into Georgia and everybody in the industry knows that,” Kindt said. “Sorry to be so direct, but my colleagues and I have done this for years and years.
“In Iowa, we heard the exact same arguments to want to build a horse racing industry. They built Prairie Meadows — Prairie Meadows didn’t have a single horse race for years. They simply put in slot machines. Now they call them historical racing machines — they’re just slot machines. One of my colleagues calls them manure machines.”
Committee Chairman Frank Ginn, R-Danielsville, said at the outset of the hearing that it was only about hearing comment, and they would vote on S.B. 45 and S.R. 84 at a later time.