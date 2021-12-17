Jacques Battiste is less of a man than he used to be in September.
About 22 pounds less, in fact.
After completing the 11-week state police academy in Savannah on Thursday, a lighter and fitter version of the 57-year-old Battiste will be officially sworn in as the Glynn County police chief at 2 p.m. today at the Glynn County Courthouse. Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen G. Scarlett will preside.
Battiste passed his final exam Thursday and will graduate with his police academy classmates in a ceremony this morning. Then he will drive to Glynn County for the swearing-in ceremony, he said.
Despite ceding several decades to his younger classmates, the career federal law enforcement officer said he held his own in the academy’s daily physical regime.
In addition to a few pounds, Battiste also had to lose his signature goatee to enter the police academy. But he plans on growing it back.
“I did not finish as strong as I wanted to with the long-distance running, but everything else I mastered right along with my much-younger classmates,” Battiste said. “I went from 229 (pounds) down to 207. But I actually feel like a 2,000-pound weight has been lifted off of me.”
The Glynn County Commission selected Battiste as the new police chief in June, choosing the veteran FBI agent from among numerous candidates following an extensive search conducted by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. However, his July 15 swearing-in ceremony had to be canceled at the final hour when it was discovered that Battiste’s extensive law enforcement experience would not pass muster with Georgia’s Peace Officer’s Standards and Training (POST) certification standards.
Despite 22 years with the FBI in Washington, D.C., and Quantico, Va., and several years after that in law enforcement in New Orleans, it was determined that Battiste would have to become POST certified in Georgia. His federal law enforcement certification would have sufficed in Georgia had he been hired here within three years of leaving the FBI.
However, he left the FBI in 2017 to serve a year as campus police chief at his alma mater, Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans. Louisiana waived the state certification due to his federal law enforcement experience and because he was hired as a chief, Battiste said.
He moved on to the Orleans Parish Constables office in 2019, where he worked as the department’s training and tactical coordinator. Though Battiste maintained state training requirements, he never became state certified in Louisiana.
So he arrived in Glynn County, only to learn that he would have to complete the POST certification in order carry a badge in Georgia. On top of that, a new rule enacted in January required that state POST candidates complete a physical agility test before entering the academy.
Battiste, 56 at the time, passed the physical agility test at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth in September on his third and final try. At 56, he completed the grueling course in under 2 minutes — leaping a ditch, diving through a window, dragging a 150-pound dummy for 20 feet and running numerous laps, among other things.
Battiste entered the 11-week police academy later that month. The academy ran five days a week, backing strenuous physical conditioning with classroom and hands-on training in everything from tactical driving and firearms proficiency to courtroom processes and defusing domestic situations.
During his FBI career, Battiste’s assignments included domestic and international counterterrorism, SWAT and bomb squad details and special events security. He also worked in budget and finance and compliance standards.
On Thursday, Battiste said he is leaving the police academy as a better law enforcement officer and a better person.
“It was tough, but I’m glad I had to do it,” Battiste said. “It not only served as a refresher, but it helps me in realizing what the officers are going through on the streets, the everyday issues that the average peace officer must deal with. I had to re-identify with that.
“On top of that, I know I have earned the right to wear my police uniform and to stand with those officers in Glynn County. Nobody gave that to me because of what I did before. And it was worth it.”
Battiste earns $128,000 annually, overseeing a department of more than 100 officers.
“I’m glad he’s finally getting sworn in,” county commissioner Walter Rafolski. “I commend his determination. I’m glad to see him get to work.”