Few basketball courts are as uniquely customized as the one at the Boys & Girls Club site at Burroughs-Molette Elementary.
Ordinary basketballs could never do this court justice. Thanks to a recent donation, Boys & Girls Club members now have colorful basketballs to match the colorful court.
The mural artwork canvassing the court came straight out of the imagination of local artist Kevin Bongang. He worked with his wife Britney over several weeks to paint the stretch of concrete at the club site before basketball nets were installed.
Britney yearned to take the work one step further and reached out to Chance Athletics, a company in California, seeking a customized basketball donation that could be gifted to the Boys & Girls Club.
“They do community work, so when I went to their website I saw that they do have a section of outreach that’s specific to (the Boys & Girls Club’s) mission,” Britney Bongang said. “I thought, how perfect is that … We have the Boys & Girls Club, a great national nonprofit organization, and you’ve got fun, custom, high-end basketballs for the kids.”
Chance Athletics donated nine basketballs and a volleyball, all customized and colorful.
“They do good work, and it’s fun,” Britney Bongang said.
The basketball court addition at the Burroughs-Molette, the most recent club site to open in Glynn County, was the vision of the site’s unit manager, Tai Wilson.
Wilson, who has worked for the Boys & Girls Club for nearly 10 years, felt a basketball court with an artist’s touch would expand recreational opportunities for club members.
“I believe it will benefit them to be on the court rather than being somewhere else,” she said.
Wilson is among the best women’s basketball players to hail from Glynn County, said Brian Dolan, chief professional officer for the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia. Wilson was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame at the University of West Georgia, where she attended college.
The new court has long been part of her vision for the club, Dolan said.
“This has been Tai’s dream basketball court for many years,” he said. “… Obviously our kids love the game of basketball and are influenced by the arts. It’s just the perfect match.”
Community support, like the donation and artwork from Britney and Kevin Bongang, brings attention to the Boys & Girls Club program and will hopefully help the clubs serve more children in the community, Wilson said.
And there’s no question, she said, that the colorful basketballs will get plenty of use on the equally colorful court.
“They love it,” Wilson said. “They could stay out here all day. Even when it’s 100 degrees, they want to be out here.”