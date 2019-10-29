Barge loads of rocks dropped to stabilize Golden Ray

Seeking to keep the freighter Golden Ray in place until it can be dismantled and removed from the St. Simons Sound, crews are busy this week dropping rocks by the barge-load around the shipwreck to stabilize the shifting sand bottom on which it rests, according to Unified Command.
Some 6,000 tons of aggregate rock will be placed with precision accuracy around the hull of the ship, which has rested on its port side in the sound since it overturned Sept. 8 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. The object is to halt erosion of sand and scouring of sediment around the 656-foot freighter, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. Particular emphasis is being placed on shoring up the seabed around the 25,000-ton ship’s bow and stern, Himes said. Unified Command consists of the Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems.
Coastal Georgia experiences some of the highest tide differentials on the Eastern Seaboard, and currents move swiftly through the St. Simons Sound to the rhythms of ingoing and outgoing tides.
“The erosion process, the currents, are scouring and moving sediments from underneath the bow and the stern,” Himes said. “That’s why we’re applying the aggregate down there, to prevent further erosion. That prevents further stress on the hull of the ship.”
The 1- to 3-inch rocks are being taken from several quarries in Georgia and hauled by dump truck to the Port of Brunswick. The rocks are being loaded onto large, specialized container barges to be hauled to the shipwreck. “For lack of a better term, it looks like a dumpster that floats,” Himes said of the barge.
Using GPS and SONAR technology to achieve precision, the rocks will be dropped on the seabed around the hull with a barge-mounted knuckle boom excavator, Himes said. Divers will use SONAR technology to help accurately direct placement of the rocks.
“GPS is actually attached to the crane ball and diving teams are using SONAR technology to make sure the rock goes right where it needs to be, all the way around,” he said.
The rock-drop was reviewed and approved by both the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state DNR. Once the Golden Ray is disassembled and completely removed, the rocks will be removed from the sound using excavators and sieve buckets.
As of Monday, salvage crews had pumped 290,000 gallons of fuel from the tanks of the Golden Ray, leaving about 10,000 gallons remaining, Himes said. Crews are continuing to pump the remaining fuel from the ship, he said.
Over the weekend, Unified Command released photos from inside the ninth deck of the overturned ship, employing laser technology to capture the images from within the dark and still-inaccessible regions. The images include numerous damaged vehicles that were part of the ship’s cargo. Despite the appearance, the LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) photos show vertical images as, of course, the deck floors of the ship are now sideways. The images were taken with remote control devices.
“It’s so we can survey the inside of the ship,” Himes said. “It’s from a pulsed laser apparatus, dropped down inside. We were getting a lot of questions about what’s inside and we wanted to show everyone what we’re working with.”
Unified Command engineers continue to work on plans to disassemble the ship where it lies and remove it in sections. The command decided by Oct. 12 that the shipwreck could not be safely righted and refloated in one piece.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience as plans are developed to remove the ship and its cargo from the waterway,” said Federal On Scene Coordinator Norman Witt, Coast Guard commander for the Unified Command. “Response crews are working seven days a week, weather permitting, to prepare the motor vessel Golden Ray for removal.”
There have been no major oil leaks from the shipwreck since late September. However, Unified Command crews remain on the water daily to spot and address any signs of oil or other pollutants in the marshes and inland waterways. The Altamaha Riverkeeper and other groups also are monitoring the local marine environment.
Anyone who spots oil or other pollutants on local waters and shorelines is asked to call the NRC at 1-800-424-8802.
Folks who spot oiled wildlife are urged to call 1-800-261-0980.