Dry dock barges are joining the effort to clear the St. Simons Sound of the overturned Golden Ray auto-carrier.
The first of the dry dock barges reached local waters Saturday. It now sits docked along the East River in Brunswick, beside a large fenced-in clearing reserved by the salvors. This clearing, the land entrance to which is across from Dartmouth and Bay streets, will be the staging area for dismantling the four inner sections of the Golden Ray and removing vehicles from inside.
The Golden Ray was carrying 4,200 vehicles when it overturned in the St. Simons Sound on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea.
Three more dry dock barges are expected to join this one soon, according to U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
To what purpose will these special barges be applied? Salvors will get to that shortly — as soon as the engine room is severed from the rear of the half-submerged shipwreck and the existing foremost section is cut away.
The twin-hulled VB 10,000 crane vessel sits astride the engine section. It could begin any day powering the anchor chain that will cut its way up from the bottom and through the engine section.
The engine section will be hoisted completely out of the water and placed onto barge 455-7. It will be raised by lifting lines on the VB 10,000 that are attached to specially placed lifting lugs on the ship’s exposed starboard hull.
When the foremost section is cut, it will be lifted in similar fashion onto the barge Julie B and shipped to a recycling facility in Gibson, La., where it will join the previously separated bow and stern sections of the Golden Ray.
And that will be all for these standard barges.
The four inner sections of the shipwreck will get the kid gloves treatment from the dry dock barges. These barges feature decks that dip below the water.
The four inner sections are believed more fragile than the outer sections, which included the formidably reinforced bow and stern sections. The dry dock barges can accept the sections without the necessity of lifting them above the water.
“We’re anticipating the steel in the middle section is not as strong as the steel in the outer sections,” Himes said. “Each section is its own cut, lift and removal. What will make the inner sections plan change is that we’re using dry dock to remove them instead of a (traditional) barge. That lessens the distance the section needs to travel vertically.”
When the inner sections are cut free, the dry dock barge will move in. It will lower the deck beneath the water.
The deck’s movements are operated from a high control tower at the stern of the dry dock barge. Without lifting it any higher than necessary, the VB 10,000 will glide the severed section over the submerged barge deck.
Once the severed section has been loaded onto the submerged deck of the dry dock barge, the deck will be raised out of the water for transport to the East River.
Each of the four dry dock barges will load and haul away one of the remaining inner sections of the shipwreck, Himes said.
“The inner sections will be lifted only as high as necessary to slip the dry docks underneath them,” Himes said.
After the vehicles are removed, the four inner sections will undergo further dismantling at the staging area in Brunswick. The dismantled parts of the inner section ultimately will join the rest of the shipwreck at the Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) facility in Gibson.
MARS officials have been contracted to oversee the operations at the staging area in Brunswick, Himes said
“They’re going to dismantle each section in a similar fashion to what they’re already doing down in Gibson, La.,” Himes said.
Assisting in the efforts will be the Maryland, an open dry cargo barge, Himes said.
Open dry cargo barges are long with deep open holds for storage for everything from grain to, apparently, large shipwreck scraps. At 527 feet long and 80 feet across, the Maryland recently arrived and docked on the Turtle River above the Port of Brunswick, Himes said.
“It is a receptacle for large debris,” he said.
Cutting could begin on the engine section any day this week, weather permitting.
The engine itself will not be cut during the operation, Himes said. However, fuel pipes running throughout the ship all inevitably lead to the engine, Himes said.
Workers pumped some 320,000 gallons of fuel from the shipwreck’s fuel tanks in late 2019, but thousands of gallons of heavy oil are believed to remain in the pipes.
More than 30 boats crewed by trained oil cleanup teams are on site for each cut.