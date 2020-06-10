The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Brunswick city officials to consider a bare-bones budget for the upcoming fiscal year that slams the door on a major downtown project.
City manager Regina McDuffie said the $15.6 million budget is the result of a 6.5 percent decline in sales tax revenue and the decision by the state to redistribute the motor vehicle tax, costing the city $600,000 compared to last year.
The proposed budget is considerably less than last year’s $23.5 million budget. McDuffie said that budget was an “anomaly” that included one-time expenditures such as landfill post-closure costs, debt liability, land purchases and the Oglethorpe Conference Center.
The city will also have to take $750,000 from the contingency fund to balance the budget for the upcoming year.
Funding for the conference center has been eliminated for the upcoming year.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said there will be no pay raises until a wage study is conducted. It’s possible raises could be given, depending on how much money the city receives from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
McDuffie, who began working as city manager in early May, said it wouldn’t have been any easier developing a budget if she had spent more time on the job.
“I’ve worked on budgets all my career,” she said. “It’s a process. There’s always going to be some give and take.”
She said additional time would have given her the opportunity to look more in depth at the different departments.
The next step is to look at funds outside the general fund such as the stormwater utility and convention and visitors bureau.
City officials plan to hold another online budget meeting 6 p.m. Monday. Go to the city of Brunswick website for a link to the meeting.
In an announcement related to funding sources, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said the city will receive $48,242 through the federal Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.
Awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice, the grant will help defray the cost of the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It can be used for a broad range of activities, including law enforcement overtime, medical personal protective equipment, hiring, gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, training and addressing the medical needs of inmates in state and local prisons, jails and detention centers.