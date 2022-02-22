Barbers, cosmetologists essential workers

A bill sponsored by Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, would add barbers and cosmetologists to the state’s list of essential workers.

Senate Bill 528, introduced with 15 Senate co-signers, would require the governor of Georgia to include barbers and cosmetologists as essential workers when declaring a public health emergency.

Among the co-signers are Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, and Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain.

The bill was assigned to the Senate Oversight Committee.

