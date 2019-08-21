Barberitos on St. Simons Island closed Tuesday morning to deal with a “pest control issue,” but owners plan to open the restaurant today for normal business hours.
The restaurant closed voluntarily on Tuesday following a health inspection. Owners and the Glynn County Health Department stated the closure was due to a pest control issue.
“An environmental health specialist investigated and saw no rodents during the inspection, but found evidence of recent rodent activity,” according to a statement from the Coastal Health District. “The restaurant has voluntarily closed for deep cleaning and pest control treatment. Restaurant management will notify the environmental health office when the restaurant is ready for re-inspection. If the re-inspection is satisfactory then the restaurant will be permitted to reopen.”
Wade Hudson, one of the restaurant’s owners, provided a statement Tuesday in response to questions about the closure.
“At Barberitos, we work hard every day to deliver our customers a great experience,” the statement reads. “With that in mind, our St. Simons store voluntarily closed yesterday for a short period to address a pest control issue that recently occurred — which likely stemmed from cracks in the exterior of the building.
“The situation, which is an isolated and extremely rare event, was handled immediately thanks to the cooperation and efforts of county officials, our contractor, landlord and staff. We anticipate opening for business on Aug. 21 following a re-inspection from the health inspector.
“We have never had such an issue in this store. As both the restaurant owner and a local (St. Simons Island) resident, I take this event very seriously, and I’d like to extend my thanks and appreciation to our loyal customers. Thank you.”
The health inspection and subsequent closure came after a Facebook user going by the name Shaun Lane posted a video Monday night appearing to show rats running around a restaurant’s kitchen. Lane claimed in the post that the video was taken at the Barbaritos on Ocean Boulevard.
Wade declined to comment on the nature of the pest control issue in a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon.
“We closed voluntarily due to a pest control issue. We are having the problem mitigated, but that’s all I’ll say about it,” Wade said Tuesday. “We are resolving it with the authorities and expect to open soon.”