Barberitos on St. Simons Island closed today to deal with a “pest control issue.”
“On August 18th, the Glynn County Health Department's Office of Environmental Health was made aware of a possible rodent issue at the Barberitos restaurant on St. Simons Island,” according to a statement from the Coastal Health District.
“An environmental health specialist investigated and saw no rodents during the inspection, but found evidence of recent rodent activity. The restaurant has voluntarily closed for deep cleaning and pest control treatment. Restaurant management will notify the environmental health office when the restaurant is ready for re-inspection. If the re-inspection is satisfactory then the restaurant will be permitted to reopen.”
Sally Silbermann, public information officer with the Coastal Health District, confirmed the closure was voluntary.
“They voluntarily closed their door, we did not shut them down,” Silbermann said.
A Facebook user named Shaun Lane posted a video yesterday appearing to show rats running around a restaurant’s kitchen. He claimed in the post that the video was taken inside the Barberitos on Ocean Boulevard.
Hudson Wade, one of Barberitos’ owners, declined to comment on the exact nature of the "pest control issue" in a phone interview earlier this afternoon.
“We closed voluntarily due to a pest control issue. We are having the problem mitigated, but that’s all I’ll say about it,” Wade said. “We are resolving it with the authorities and expect to open soon.”
The plan as of 1:50 p.m. was to open tomorrow for normal business hours, Wade said. He declined to answer any further questions over the phone.