Banner year for home sales

Housing sales in the Golden Isles continued to reach new heights in 2021 in what continues to be a seller’s market.
Home prices rose 17% in the past year, with the median home price at $310,000, according to the Georgia Association of Realtors. The increase is driven by a 5% decrease in listings while pending sales increased by 1%. Simply put, more buyers are seeking fewer homes.
Realtor Al Brown, president of Al Brown Co., said there are no signs the real estate market will slow down anytime soon in the Golden Isles.
“When you have more buyers and overall inventory drops by 24%, supply and demand dictates the prices go up,” Brown said. “Days on the market have decreased by 40% to 26 days and the month’s supply of inventory was down 30% to 1.4 months as a result of strong competition.”
The luxury home market is especially strong, with a sale this year of a single-family home on Sea Island for $27.5 million — a state record.
Brown brokered the deal to sell the 14,000 square foot, oceanfront mansion owned by Frank Argenbright of Argenbright Security. The new owners are listed in Glynn County public records as an LLC and the individuals wish to remain anonymous, Brown said.
In 2020, three homes on Sea Island sold for more than $6 million. Through November, there have been nine homes sold on Sea Island for that price, including the record-setting $27.5 million sale.
The median home price on Sea Island rose 25% to more than $3.43 million, according to MLS data, making it one of the most exclusive and expensive markets in the nation.
Condominiums in the luxury prime market on Sea Island saw median prices jump 43.6% to $3.76 million. One sold for $4 million in 2020, but through November there have been seven, including one sale for nearly $8 million.
“The trend was nationwide, which raises a serious question, what will bring this strong run to an end or at least stall it?” he said.
The expectation is for interest rates to rise about .25% during 2022, with fluctuations during the year.
The current rate for a $250,000 home is 20% down with a credit score of 720 or above for a 30-year fixed rate of 3.375% or a 15-year fixed rate of 2.65%, he said.
The demand for homes in the Golden Isles will remain strong, even if rates rise, said Mark North, vice president/regional sales manager for United Community Mortgage Services.
“Housing demand and the shortage of new construction and existing homes will override practically any increase in rates,” North said. “Sales will be more impacted by prices than rates.”
The fixed rates will help home buyers, he said.
“There is good news for buyers in 2022 with regards to better fixed rates in that conforming loan amounts will increase from $548,250 to $647,200,” he said. “Conforming loans traditionally offer lower fixed rates, lower down payment options and lower credit scores required for approval so this will expand buying power for consumers.”
The upcoming year is forecast to remain a seller’s market as long as inventory remains low.