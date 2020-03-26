Many commercial and individual bank customers whose livelihoods have been upended by coronavirus are worried about more than contracting the disease.
Local banks understand the financial concerns and have already created programs to help their customers weather the health crisis and protect their credit and personal finances.
Ashley Udell, executive assistant at PrimeSouth Bank in Brunswick, said the bank has already received several calls from loan customers seeking advice.
“We have compassion for what our customers are dealing with and are here to provide support, as well as answer any questions or concerns they may have,” she said.
The bank is also providing financial assistance information from other sources such as SBA loans.
The bank, as well as others in the region, also has a plan that includes loan extensions and a variety of relief programs for consumer and business customers affected by the crisis.
The good news for those practicing social distancing is almost all help from the bank can be attained from the home or office.
“The safety of our employees and clients is our foremost concern," Udell said. "Therefore all of this support can be handled via our various efficient electronic channels."
For those who are unable to make a bank payment on time, PrimeSouth is extending loan payment due dates or making modifications on a case-by-case basis to help mitigate the potential negative impacts.
Brad Brown, marketing president and senior vice president for Southeastern Bank, said his branches are also offering individual extensions and other assistance to customers seeking help.
“We’re trying to work with customers as best as possible,” he said.
Those seeking assistance can do most of it electronically. If documents need to be signed, Brown said it can be done at the drive-through windows or a bank employee can go to a customer's car for a signature.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to assist,” he said. “If you run into an issue let us know.”
At this point, Brown said the bank is confident they can do much to help customers get through the health crisis.
“If this prolongs, that’s when folks will get worried,” he said. “If peoples’ funds get depleted that's when this is a bigger issue.”
Brown said his employees understand the importance of their roles during this national emergency to ensure people still have access to their accounts and can continue to conduct business.
Southeastern Bank, like others in the region, has closed its lobbies to limit the possibility of staff exposure to the virus. People can still access their safe deposit boxes by appointment.
The bank has also created a link with information about the small businesses that are open, services offered and other information.
“The ability to withdraw and process funds must continue,” he said. “No services have been eliminated."