Drive-up teller traffic at local banks has increased noticeably since their lobbies were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Al McKinnon, president of SouthCoast Bank in Brunswick, said he has teams of tellers to handle the drive-up business. After a teller completes a transaction, he or she is replaced by another teller for the next customer. That gives the teller who handled the previous transaction time to use hand sanitizer in preparation for the next customer.
“We have a stringent sanitizing process after each customer,” he said. “The lobbies are locked for a reason.”
It’s not just the tellers who are sanitized. McKinnon said the cash is sanitized to prevent the possible spread of the virus.
“We have procedures to make the money safe,” he said.
McKinnon pays to have lunch delivered for his employees as a way to keep them safe and in appreciation for the sacrifices they are making to provide a vital service to the public.
The bank also has interactive customer care teller screens which enable customers to conduct business from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, or by calling 580-4748 when the bank is closed.
McKinnon said SouthCoast Bank is starting to see a lot of applications from small businesses for federal loans to help them survive the coronavirus pandemic.
“Most county banks are overrun with applications,” McKinnon said. “We’re trying our best to get them through the system.”
Greer Anderson, regional manager for United Community Bank, said her drive-up tellers are providing excellent customer service with minimal wait times. The lobbies is open only by appointment by for customers by calling their local branch, she said.
“As COVID-19 continues to impact our community, we are adjusting our operations to serve your banking needs and help protect your health and that of our employees,” Anderson said.
Customers are also encouraged to use the digital and remote banking recourses.
But due to the high volume of Paycheck Protection Program loan requests, United Community Bank has temporarily suspended accepting applications, according to the bank website. Sole proprietors and independent contractors will have a limited window of opportunity to apply April 13. They are advised to check the bank website, ucbi.com, April 13 for more information.
“We understand the urgency of this situation, and we want to be able to serve as many customers as possible,” according to the website. “However, we must work within the limits of what we can humanly and technically manage. It is our hope that we will be able to reopen the application portal at some point in the future”
Customers are encouraged to visit the bank website for updated information about the Paycheck Protection Program portal status.
Despite what federal officials claim about the loan process, McKinnon said the volume of applications causes the federal website to crash two or three times a day.
His bank has joined with other banks to create a network to handle the applications.
“We’re trying to create every avenue possible,” he said. “We’re trying to stretch our funding capacity.”
The way business is conducted at the bank has changed because of social distancing.
“We don’t have a lot of loan requests with this going on,” he said. “We can still provide all the services we normally provide.”