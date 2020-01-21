Bank robber to be sentenced

A man who pleaded guilty to robbing the Marshland Credit Union in May 2018 will receive his sentence today in federal district court in Brunswick.
According to police statements, Warren Sinepha gave a handwritten note to the teller that said he was armed, but he wasn’t armed, nor — as his attorney argues — did he even employ a finger gun while taking $1,992 from the bank. Authorities later caught up to Sinepha in Camden County, where they found all but $40 of the missing money.
Defense attorney Amy Lee Copeland filed a sentencing memorandum Friday arguing for leniency in the case, to the extent the court feels prepared to grant it. She wrote that Sinepha came from a rough Miami neighborhood where his father died from gunshot wounds when Sinepha was 7 years old and his mother died of brain cancer while he was in high school.
The demands of trying to help raise his siblings led to, Copeland wrote, the cratering of what had been a promising academic performance, and he dropped out of high school. As an adult, Copeland stated Sinepha’s been committed to help raising the four daughters, one of whom is biologically his, he shares with a former girlfriend. But through all this there’s been the sort of emotional and psychiatric fallout one could imagine.
“There have been suicidal ideations,” Copeland wrote. “He suffers from recurrent nightmares about traumatic events. He has long-standing personality and depressive disorders that have resulted in deep-seated personality traits — like lack of trust in others and a need for social isolation — that may prove resistant to therapeutic interventions.
“But there is a suggestion that therapy and the occasional use of anti-depressants may help.”
The Marshland robbery came during a drive from Pennsylvania to Florida that found Sinepha without money or gas and, Copeland wrote, unable to find work.
“Sinepha’s statements at the initial appearance, his immediate confession at the time of his arrest, his request to officers to apologize to the teller on his behalf and his eventual guilty plea demonstrate that he is genuinely remorseful for what he has done,” Copeland wrote.
The pre-sentence investigation report is not publicly available, but Copeland states in the memo that the PSI report notes Sinepha has four prior theft convictions and a pending Pennsylvania bank robbery charge, in which he obtained money and used part of the money to buy the Nissan Maxima he was driving at the time of this crime, along with sending some of the money to his daughters.
The sentencing guidelines are for prison time of two years and nine months to three years and five months.
In other recent federal court activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a criminal information document against an inmate at the Jesup federal prison, Duwayne Jones, for six misdemeanor counts of exposing himself in public between October and December of 2019. He was sentenced in April 2019 to 12 years in prison in the federal district court in West Palm Beach, Fla., for distribution of cocaine and heroin.
Each public indecency count carries with it a maximum penalty of a year in prison and a year of supervised release.