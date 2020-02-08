Lionel Valenzuela didn’t get far when he robbed the Ameris Bank on Cypress Mill Road of around $2,200 last October. Brunswick police found him at a nearby shopping center with all but $20 of the cash remaining on him. He pleaded guilty to bank robbery in U.S. District Court Friday in Brunswick.
Valenzuela, originally from the Bronx, N.Y., said he ended up staying at a friend’s place in Brunswick because he was absconding from parole in New York.
An FBI agent assigned to the case testified that Valenzuela entered the bank with his hand in a paper bag and indicated to the teller he had a gun in the bag while demanding money. However, Valenzuela was not in possession of a weapon at the time of the robbery.
Even if he had successfully escaped from the scene, Valenzuela would have had to deal with the fact that mixed in with legitimate bills were fake bills to assist with tracking and identifying him.
“Lionel Valenzuela needlessly put working people in fear for their lives for the sole purpose of stealing money,” U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said. “We’re grateful to the alert bystander and the Brunswick police officers who stopped Valenzuela’s brief crime spree, and hope a substantial prison sentence will bring it to a permanent end.”
Valenzuela is subject to up to 20 years in prison and a maximum of three years supervised release.
Also pleading guilty Friday was Elaina Carter, accused of possessing 23 stolen firearms. She was indicted on 23 counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and another 23 counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
According to testimony from Lyndsey Lyon, a task force officer with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Carter took the guns from her boyfriend and his stepfather and pawned them. During the process, she didn’t attempt to hide her identity, using her actual driver’s license and a Department of Corrections ID to complete the transactions.
Carter pleaded guilty to possession of two particular stolen firearms — a Beretta Arms 92F 9 mm pistol and a Remington Model 870 12-gauge shotgun.
The maximum penalty on this count is 10 years in prison and three years supervised release, but U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said within the plea agreement is a suggestion of a five-year sentence.
Sentencing dates for Carter and Valenzuela were not set.
Sentencing did occur Friday in the cases of Daven Jones and Eboni Grant. Jones pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity. He was arrested as part of a sting operation targeting men who sought to engage with underage teenagers over the internet.
According to testimony, he repeatedly texted and sent a photo of his genitals to a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl. According to documents filed with the court, Jones had an exemplary record in the military and was generally leading a good life, which prosecutors argued was even more reason that he should have known what he was doing was wrong.
Jones received three years and 10 months in prison — the low end suggested by the sentencing guidelines — and five years supervised release. Upon release, he’ll have to register as a sex offender, cannot access pornography and cannot use the internet except under specifications by his probation officer.
In the other case, Grant, arguably one of the least involved people in a narcotics conspiracy based in Jacksonville, Florida, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing crack. She also testified in co-defendant Alex Dion Manor’s change-of-plea hearing.
Sentencing guidelines called for a prison sentence of one year and three months to one year and nine months in prison.
Wood sentenced Grant to time served and a supervised release of three years. According to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, she’s spent 295 days in jail.
One of the top people in the conspiracy, Andrew Riley, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to the lesser-included offense of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack. The original change carried a drug weight of 280 grams, which would result in a tougher sentence.
As it stands, Riley is subject to at least the mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a minimum of four years’ supervised release.
On an unrelated matter, a grand jury issued indictments Thursday that included charges of aggravated sexual abuse and sexual abuse of a ward against Roberto Baptiste. According to the indictment, the crimes occurred on the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center campus at Glynco on Nov. 5, 2018.
Baptiste was at the time a supervisor for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the FLETC Field Operations Academy for officer basic training. The alleged victim was a temporary duty officer.