A new event intended to celebrate what makes local bands programs special is planned for Thursday and invites fifth-graders and their families to come out.
The inaugural “Bandapalooza,” hosted by Glynn County Schools from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Glynn County Stadium, will feature free food, live music, instrument stations, bounce houses and more.
“We are going to be welcoming any fifth-grader in the county, and we’ve done a lot of advertising in their fifth-grade classes and elementary schools,” said John Birge, band director at Brunswick High School. “We’re basically having a big party to celebrate everything band and to allow fifth-graders to see what band is all about.”
Band directors at the four middle schools and at both high schools have worked together to make this event happen. They’re hoping to get more students involved in the band programs and to let families know about the benefits involvement in these programs offers, Birge said.
“It has been proven how fine arts can affect the brain and how, when you can be together with like minded people, that changes your whole direction,” Birge said. “We want to create that opportunity and make sure everyone is aware that it’s out there for everyone. Band is for everybody.”
At the Bandapalooza, fifth-grade students will be able to meet older band participants and to hear live music performed by the middle school and high school jazz bands.
“They will also get to try out all the different instruments, from flute, clarinet, sax all the way to drums, and it’s just a giant show-and-tell where we can show them what band is,” Birge said. “Each one of the band programs will have a group playing at one point or another during it.”
There will be free hot dogs and drinks, as well as two bounce houses.
“It’s going to be a fun night, and we’re trying our best to let fifth-graders know that band is a good place for them to be,” Birge said. “… The more kids we can get involved in it, the better.”
Being a part of a band program can make students’ transition from elementary school to middle school much easier, Birge added. And taking part in a music program is proven to help students succeed academically through middle and high school.
The Bandapalooza is meant to help students see the benefits of joining their band program. Birge encouraged families to come out.
“We’d love to have as many come by as possible,” he said.