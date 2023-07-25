County warns of Ballard Park scam
A social media posting about a community event at Ballard Park called Summerfest is being called a “scam” by county officials.
The posting is promoting an event at the Ballard Community Building on Aug. 5 and 6, but county officials said it has not been booked through the Recreation and Parks Department. And no inquires have been made by any organization seeking to reserve the space for the two-day event.
Several calls have been made to the Glynn County Customer Service line asking about the event and inquiring about the payment to become a vendor at the event.
County officials said one caller to the customer service line told a staff member, “There is no name and when people email the address, they sent venom/Zelle information for her to send $100, but no names, no phone numbers.”
The public is advised to make sure they verify the information before sending anyone funds or signing up to participate in an event.
