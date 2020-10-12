Glynn County’s electorate has been more and more interested in voting early in recent years.
In 2018 over 15,000 voted early, which is more than double the previous midterm election and just shy of the 16,000-vote record set during early voting in the 2016 presidential election.
Following the trend, the Glynn County Board of Elections is preparing for another year of record turnout. Hoping to take some of the pressure off of the early voting location in the Office Park Building on Gloucester Street, the elections office opened a third advance polling place in the Ballard Community Building on Nimitz Drive.
“Our downtown location is extremely crowded and not as convenient as we would wish. Parking is very limited,” said board Chair Patty Gibson. “We were looking for a location that could be more easily accessible by the voters.”
During primary runoff elections in August, 552 people voted in Office Park while 551 cast their ballot from the Ballard location, said Christina Redden, assistant elections and registration supervisor. Runoff turnout is typically low, and elections officials are hopeful the even split will carry over into general election early voting, which begins today in Glynn County.
Board members were initially hesitant to make the investment. Chris Channell, elections and registration supervisor, estimated at a 2019 board meeting that a new location would cost around $8,500 per election to operate.
Few people used the location during the March presidential primary and June general primary, the first two elections in which the Ballard early polling place was open. It may now turn out to be money well spent.
“It’s proving to be more and more popular each election as people discover it’s more convenient for voters on that side of the county,” Gibson said.
While a fourth early voting location is not in the works, Gibson said the St. Simons Island early voting location is a little cramped for the turnout and may be moved at some point.
The board has not found a suitable alternative, she said.
“We really have to thank the (Glynn County) commissioners and the public works and recreation department for assisting us and making (Ballard) available to us,” Gibson said.
All three locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Early voting ends Oct. 30.
All voting precincts will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
For more information, contact the Glynn County Board of Elections at 554-7060 or visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.