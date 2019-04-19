The threat of severe weather today has forced the cancellation of all ferry service to and from Cumberland Island National Seashore.
The National Weather Service is calling for a steadily moving line of storms with straight-line winds as high as 50 to 70 mph, heavy downpours and the possibility of isolated tornadoes that will make travel to and from Cumberland Island dangerous.
The forecast calls for as much as an inch and a half of rain in Brunswick during a two-hour period.
National Park Service rangers contacted campers on the island and gave them the option of returning to St. Marys on the Thursday afternoon ferry.
All national seashore and ferry operations are expected to resume Saturday at regularly scheduled times, depending on storm impacts. Any ferry or camping reservations impacted by the cancellation will be notified and will qualify for a refund, Park Service officials said.
Jerry Brandon, owner of the 18-room Riverview Hotel in downtown St. Marys, said his business is totally booked over the weekend with most of his guests planning to camp on Cumberland Island. The bad news for his guests is they will not be able to stay another night unless there is a cancellation, Brandon said.
“We’re full tonight and tomorrow,” he said.
The cancellation cost Brandon business in the sale of boxed lunches he sells to his guests and those at a nearby hotel.
“It’s bad news, but we’ll stay busy in the hotel,” he said. “With the bad weather coming, I might have to open the bar early.”
Any necessary changes to mainland visitor center and museum operations will be posted to the park’s webpage and on Facebook.