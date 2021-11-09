Bad gas strands motorists
As many as 20 vehicles that stopped Saturday night at an Interstate 95 travel plaza in Kingsland didn’t make it very far after they filled up their tanks.
Apparently water from the heavy rains Friday and Saturday got into the station’s fuel tanks, said Capt. Larry Bruce, a spokesman for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
Bruce said it didn’t take long for deputies to realize the stranded vehicles had all stopped to fill up at the same station. The station has told the affected motorists they will be reimbursed for their repairs, Bruce said.
— The Brunswick News