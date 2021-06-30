The Glynn County Health Department will host back-to-school clinics next month to make sure students have all necessary vaccinations for the upcoming school year.
During the back-to-school clinics, the health department will provide vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screenings at no cost.
Clinics will be held on Thursdays throughout July, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 8, 15, 22 and 29.
Children born on or after January 1, 2002, who are attending seventh grade and new entrants into Georgia schools in grades eight through 12 must have received one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of meningococcal vaccine.
And effective July 1, children 16 years of age and older who are entering the 11th grade, including new entrants, must have received one booster dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV4), unless their initial dose was administered on or after their 16th birthday.
The HPV vaccine is also recommended for both girls and boys ages 11–12 to protect against cancers and other diseases caused by the human papillomavirus.
Students will be seen on a first come, first served basis and no appointment is necessary.
For additional information, please call the Glynn County Health Department at 912-264-3961.