School-aged children in Glynn County can take a load off and celebrate their return to the classroom at the Back to School Party at Selden Park on Sunday sponsored by the Selden Park Advisory Board.
It’s the first major community event of the school year at the park. There will be a handful of vendors handing out helpful back to school information to both parents and students.
They can learn about after-school programs, sports and important study and testing tips.
Food will be served at the event, which will also feature a DJ, games and activities and a bouncy house.
There will also be a first-come first-serve book bag giveaway, and brothers from the Lightning Lambda Tau chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity have generously sponsored the event
If they haven’t already, the little ones can also get a fresh look before they start their first full week of the school year with a free haircut provided by Kut’n Up Barbershop and Salon.
The party will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.