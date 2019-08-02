There is an undeniable link between nutrition and academic performance, according to Dawn Lewis, director of culinary services for Glynn County Schools.
“There are several studies that link academic achievement and nutrition,” Lewis said. “Other studies show that lack of food can reduce a student’s ability to focus.”
Lewis said the nutrition slogan for Georgia is “Fueling Georgia’s Future”, an appropriate catchline to consider as the start of the school year approaches.
Mornings during the school year can be chaotic, and simply getting kids out the door and on the bus might be a challenge. It can be easy to forget that sending students to school without a good breakfast is detrimental to their success.
Fortunately, parents can relax knowing that Glynn County Schools take part in a free breakfast program that all students can benefit from.
“We participate in a Special Provision Breakfast program that allows all students in Glynn Co. to eat breakfast at no charge,” Lewis said. “We encourage all students to eat school breakfast.”
Even picky eaters who stick to the classic bowl of cereal will find something at their school’s breakfast to fill them up before heading to class.
“Many of our items served at breakfast are some of the same brands served at home such as General Mills and Kellogg’s,” Lewis said.
It’s long been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and according to Lewis, evidence points to the breakfast program supporting this age-old adage.
“Several studies show that participation in the School Breakfast Program is associated with increased academic grades and standardized test scores,” Lewis said.
But while parents might appreciate schools providing meals for their children, the question of how nutritious that food is may be on their minds.
After all, it’s safe to say that eating toaster pastries every morning isn’t as healthy as oatmeal, eggs or fruit.
But Lewis says that the food provided to students in the Glynn County School System is indeed adequately nutritious. She even says the school system has a registered dietician on staff to help plan lunch and breakfast menus.
“We focus on providing not only healthy choices by offering a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables daily but the quality of the food served to students,” Lewis said.
It therefore is no surprise that while they often naturally gravitate towards the greasy favorites like pizza and chicken wings, Lewis said that the fresh watermelon and kiwi are among the most popular food items that students choose during mealtimes.