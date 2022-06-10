Whatever amenities they may have to offer at America’s Best Value Inn and Suites, the motel off of Interstate 95 in southern Glynn County is no place to have a baby.
But when paramedic Richard Martin arrived there early Sunday morning, he quickly realized that baby Lakelynn could wait no longer. The Glynn County Fire-Rescue firefighter/paramedic and his crew had responded at 6:30 a.m. to an emergency pregnancy call.
The distressed mom-to-be was in a third-floor motel room, he said. She was in the bathroom. And things got complicated from there.
Add to it that Martin had never delivered a baby. But that was about to change. As the lone paramedic in the crew that included county firefighter/EMT Kelly Lamb, firefighter/EMT Amanda Monroe and Captain/EMT Billy Cone, it had to change.
“I didn’t want to make my patient nervous, but I told my crew, ‘We’re going to have to deliver this baby now,’” Martin told The News on Thursday. “Deep down I was nervous inside, but I would not let her see me nervous. I just had to put everything I had learned into play. My job was to be calm and keep my crew calm.”
As soon as they got there, Martin could see the baby’s head.
There was no time even to move the 18-year-old expectant mom to the nearby stretcher. Instead, he directed Montana Crews to place a foot on either side of the toilet seat.
“Once she lifted her backside in the air, that baby started coming out slowly,” said Martin, 35.
He cleared Lakelynn’s nose and mouth with a syringe. The water broke. The baby’s shoulder came out. Mamma screamed. And then Lakelynn entered the outside world.
It took about 20 seconds of massaging before that magical sound came.
“The baby started to cry once we started rubbing her down,” said Martin, himself the father of a 6-year-old daughter. “She had to get used to the new atmosphere after being in the womb all that time.”
Moments later, mom and her newborn baby were in the ambulance and on their way to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital. Baby Lakelynn weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was nearly 20 inches long.
“It was amazing,” Martin said. “The baby was really happy, very responsive. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I felt special that I had delivered a baby, that we had delivered a baby. What a great crew. My whole crew backed me up. Everyone assisted.”
A Brantley County resident, Crews had arrived at SGHS over the weekend with what appeared to be labor pains, Martin said. Doctors, however, determined it was a false alarm and released her, he said.
Suspecting the time was near nonetheless, Crews checked into the nearby motel rather than return home to Brantley County.
Her due date was June 11.
She was attended at the motel by a grandmother and two younger brothers, Martin said. Martin learned while en route to the call from Glynn County Fire Rescue Station No. 6 that apparent labor pains had kept her up and in the bathroom much of the night, he said.
Seeing upon arrival that she was fully dilated, Martin’s training kicked in. He and the crew prepared then and there to deliver the baby.
The crew later met for a reunion at the hospital with Crews, Lakelynn and the father, Justin Mansfield.
“I just knew I had to stay focused,” said Martin, who has been with Glynn County Fire Rescue since 2017. “My crew did a (great) job. I just tried to keep as calm as possible, this being my first delivery.”