Padma Venkatraman hopes students who read her book will aspire to change the world.
Middle school students at Frederica Academy are among the most recent to join her audience, having read her latest book, “The Bridge Home” over the summer.
Venkatraman had the chance Monday to meet virtually with each middle school class at Frederica to discuss “The Bridge Home” and her inspirations when writing the story.
Books offer a glimpse into other cultures in a unique way that allows a reader to experience the world through another’s eyes, she said.
“Something that happens when you read a book is if you love one of the characters, or even if you don’t like them very much, you start to see the whole world through their eyes for a little while,” said Venkatraman during a phone interview prior to her visit with Frederica’s sixth-grade class. “And you may not agree all the time with the actions they take. You may not agree with the way they see things. But I think it broadens your mind to just put yourself for a little while in someone else’s shoes.”
“The Bridge Home” is Venkatraman’s middle-grade debut. The story tackles sisterhood, chosen families and loss.
Two young sisters, one of whom is developmentally disabled, flee their abusive father and village in India and move to a city, where they are homeless, like millions of children in that part of the world.
Friendships are formed, though, that lead the sisters to discover a new kind of family.
Venkatraman, who has won many awards for her novels, was born in Chennai, a city in the south of India. She has lived in five countries and previously worked as chief scientist on oceanographic vessels.
She told the students her early life and professional experiences inspired her novels.
She said she’s known since childhood she wanted to be a writer. As a dark-skinned woman who immigrated to America, though, she said she’s faced many barriers.
“The minute I open my mouth it’s very clear that I am not American, according to certain people,” Venkatraman said. “I am American, but some people think I’m not really American because I don’t sound as if I was born here.”
She became hooked on the magic of reading at a young age, and a passion for the power of the written word has stayed with her throughout her life.
“A movie can never give you what a book can give you, which is your independence,” she told the students. “If you care about your independence, if you value yourself as a human being, then you will read a book.”
Each person who has read “The Bridge Home” has in his or her mind a different version of the characters in her story.
“That’s so fascinating to me and so cool,” Venkatraman said. “That’s one of the most amazing things that a book can do for you.”
She shared with the students some of the inspirations for her book and a bit of writing advice.
Even when a story is inspired by personal events, Venkatraman said research is crucial. And while writing, she recommended incorporating the five senses so that sights, sounds and smells all come to life on the page.
She also asked the students to remember that actions are more important than description when writing.
“Sadness and happiness and all these things we all feel, but we feel them a slightly different way,” Venkatraman said.
Books are able to promote empathy and compassion, both of which the world needs, she said.
“It’s shocking and upsetting to me that we have so much inequality in the world after so many years of living in it as human beings,” she said. “I would hope that a young person who reads my book would empathize with the characters, that they would leave wanting to do something, to change the world and make it a better place.”