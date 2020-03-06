The McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport is still accepting registrations for this weekend’s Aviation Career Day.
Aviation Career Day is a career expo and aircraft display for middle and high school students and their families, said Leslie Faulkenberry, one of the event’s organizers.
Faulkenberry said the purpose of the event is to attract young people to aviation careers.
“There is an unprecedented amount of opportunity in the industry because so many currently-working pilots and technicians are baby boomers, which means that a staggering number of them are at mandatory retirement age now,” she said.
Representatives from many aerospace organizations will be there, she said, including the U.S. Air Force, Gulfstream Aerospace, Delta Air Lines and as well as a crew of hurricane hunters.
“There will be quite an impressive array of aircraft on the apron to look at and visit with the crews, such as a huge (Lockheed) C-130 Hercules plane,” Faulkenberry said.
The career day has grown quickly over the last few years, she explained.
“We’ve been building up each year, from about 70 students the first year to about 150 last year,” Faulkenberry said.
She expected more than 400 kids to sign up by the end of the day Wednesday but said the airport is not putting a cap on the number of attendees.
“Quite an increase,” Faulkenberry said.
The event will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport hangar at 1759 Demere Rd. Students can register at flygcairports.com. The event is free and all attendees get lunch at no charge.