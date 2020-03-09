Some things need to be seen to be believed.
Students had the chance Saturday to see firsthand the breadth of career opportunities available in aviation at the fourth annual Aviation Career Day.
The event, held at the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport, attracted 487 registered students. More than 200 took flights on the free Experimental Aircraft Association Young Eagles Flight.
Aircraft in a variety of shapes and sizes were on display on the tarmac. Representatives from flight academics, government offices, military branches and businesses manned booths and offered information on their programs in the airport Museum Hangar.
“The purpose of all of this is to introduce as many kids as possible to the thought of a career in aviation,” said Leslie Faulkenberry, an organizer of the event.
A global pilot shortage has grown due to rapid expansion of the aviation industry. By 2029, the loss of pilots reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65 will leave less than 55 percent of the workforce actively flying for commercial carriers in the United States.
Boeing predicts 61,000 new helicopter pilots will be needed through 2038, or 3,000 new pilots each year for the next 20 years.
Students need to be made aware of the potential earnings and opportunities the industry offers, Faulkenberry said.
“The worry was that kids just didn’t know about it,” she said.
The industry offers numerous types of jobs, from technicians to managers and more. And the market is growing.
“Kids that are in school now, the kids that are here today, have a great 20-year outlook of being in great demand,” Faulkenberry said. “So if they go through the flight academies or go through a flight university or any kind of technological program … they have a guarantee pretty much of 20 solid years at top earnings.
“This group of kids is in a great position to go right into a job market where there’s a lot of demand and not a lot of supply.”
Students met and spoke with people working in the field today like Commander Nate Kahn, a pilot with the Hurricane Hunters of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Kahn flies planes that collect data during hurricane season to improve forecasts, contribute to research and provide real-time updates on storms.
“The biggest thing for us is outreach,” he said. “If we go collect all of this information and they make the best forecast ever and it’s 100 percent right but nobody knows about it, then it doesn’t do any good.”
Events like Aviation Career Day offer an opportunity to interact with the future of the industry, Kahn said.
“It’s also great just to kind of spread the word that we’re even here,” he said.
Lindsey Singletary brought her two teenage sons to the career day in hopes of expanding their awareness of different career options.
“We homeschool, and we’re just always looking for experiences to get them familiar with different careers and different directions they can take in their life and their adulthood,” she said. “We want to get them exposed to all sorts of things, and that’s why we’re here.”
Aviation Career Day is a cooperative effort of Golden Isles Aviation, SouthEastern Air Services, Inc., the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 905 (EAA), Civil Air Patrol Brunswick Squadron 072, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Glynn County Schools and the Glynn County Airport Commission.
The event came to life through conversations by members of the airport commission, who are concerned about the future of the industry.