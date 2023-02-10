Organizers of the fifth Aviation Career Day are seeking area youth ages 8 to 17 interested in a career in aviation.
What past participants have learned is there are lots of jobs in the aviation field that go beyond flying. In fact, there are plenty of aviation jobs for people who are afraid of flying.
The event will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 4 at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
This year’s event will include new exhibits, airplanes and the opportunity for students and adults to meet one-on-one with aerospace professionals.
Representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Safety Administration, the Delta Air Lines Propel Pilot Career Path Program, Air Force, Gulfstream, flight schools and aviation colleges will be ready to share information about careers. Terra Winslett, airport property and marketing manager for the Glynn County Airport Commission, said for those youth aspiring to fly, it’s easier than they think.
“You can get a pilot’s license on a Hope Grant,” she said.
Winslett said only a little more than 100 youth have signed up, so far. The last event had more than 435 participants.
The event is a group effort including the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 905 (EAA), Civil Air Patrol Brunswick Squadron 072, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation and the Glynn County Airport Commission.
One of the more popular activities is the professional-level flight simulator, with instruction by experts from the Civil Air Patrol.
Gulfstream facility tours will be offered for those who have signed up for the event.
Pre-registration is requested. EAA Young Eagles Flights and Gulfstream tours require separate registrations and can be completed online at the link on the Glynn County Airport Commission’s home page flygcairports.com.