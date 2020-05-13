Autopsy report sheds light on Arbery's violent death

Ahmaud Arbery was shot twice in the chest and once in the right wrist with buckshot during the deadly confrontation he had with two armed men while running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood on the afternoon of Feb. 23, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s autopsy on the 25-year-old Brunswick man.
Arbery was not on drugs, nor was he drinking, toxicology tests conducted by the GBI confirmed. Tests for illegal drugs or alcohol both proved negative, the GBI report proved.
Friends and family said the former all-star Brunswick High linebacker was keen on fitness and an avid jogger.
The 5-foot-10, 164-pound “muscular” Arbery was wearing “a white T-shirt, an olive-green web belt, tan cargo shorts, black boxer shorts, and gray athletic shoes,” according to the report. He also had on his person a tan bandana and a camouflaged bandana, the report said.
“All clothing is blood stained,” the autopsy report said.
Satilla Shores residents Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested May 7 by GBI agents, two ½ months after the fatal shooting, and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Both men remain in the Glynn County Detention Center without bond.
The McMichael’s pursued Arbery in pickup truck. Armed with a shotgun, Travis McMichael stepped out of the pickup truck and confronted Arbery as he jogged down the road. A struggle for the gun ensued.
Travis McMichael “pointed and discharged a shotgun, which is a deadly weapon capable of causing death or serious injury at Ahmaud Arbery,” according to the GBI arrest affidavit.
Video of the deadly shooting, which was leaked to the public last week, includes the sound of three loud shotgun blasts as Travis McMichael and Arbery struggle for the shotgun on and off camera. After the third shot, Arbery stumbled to the pavement. He died at the scene.
Arbery’s tragic death continues to draw pleas for change. In a press conference at the Historic Courthouse, state Rep. Al Williams, D-Liberty County, and other legislators spoke about changes they would like to see moving forward.
State Rep. James Beverly, D-Macon, Minority Caucus chairman, said at the press conference they are several issues they would like to see dealt with in the aftermath of the shooting. He asked Gov. Brian Kemp to remove Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson and Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill from their posts and to charge them with criminal obstruction.
Beverly also said House Bill 426, commonly known as a hate crimes bill, should be amended to be named after Arbery. He encouraged the legislature to craft a bill to get rid of citizen’s arrests, as well as examine the state’s open carry laws.
“(The day of the shooting) is just a day in a long list of atrocities that have happened in this country — atrocities that have been going on for 400 years,” Beverly said. “So while that day marks an infamous day in human history, let us be clear that enough is enough is enough. That day marks a new beginning for America.”
Beverly also requested the Arbery family be given space to grieve.
“We know the city of Brunswick and this family have been through a lot,” Beverly said. “This family has been through a lot. Let’s give this family and the citizens of this community the space to grieve.”