Autopsy confirms identity of body found in Clubbs Creek
An autopsy has confirmed that a body found Tuesday by two fisherman was that of the woman who jumped to her death from the Sidney Lanier Bridge last month, according to the Brunswick Police Department.
The autopsy conducted at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime lab confirmed that the body was that of the 46-year-old Brunswick woman, who operated a hair salon in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. Her body was found around noon Tuesday by the fishermen in Clubbs Creek, west of the St. Simons Sound.
The discovery concluded a lengthy search involving city, county, state and federal agencies. The search began after Brunswick Police found the woman’s car abandoned at the top of the Sidney Lanier Bridge at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 20. Police later learned that the woman had told acquaintances of her plans to jump from the bridge.