The St. Marys Hospital Authority no longer has a nursing home to manage, but it does have a senior center to oversee.
The authority also has $3.5 million in the bank that members believe city officials want for their own, and it is the motivation behind an ongoing dispute with one of their members. And, after what the authority voted to do on Tuesday night, a lawyer predicted it’s possible the dispute will be resolved in a courtroom.
Authority members voted Tuesday to remove Jay Lassiter, who has served on the authority the past five years. He is accused of making false complaints about the authority, including an alleged illegal closed executive session and holding electronic meetings in violation of the state open meetings law.
Lassiter reported the alleged violations to the state Attorney General’s office last year, but there wasn’t enough evidence to hold an investigation. Authority lawyer Jim Stein said the Attorney General’s office dropped the complaint because there was no evidence an illegal meeting was held.
“What we do know is they didn’t find fault,” he said. “It was inconclusive.”
Lassiter has also accused members of being liars, committing malfeasance and misfeasance, and telling a lawyer volunteering to serve on the authority that he should lose his license to practice law.
Authority members said the problems started in January 2018 when, without their knowledge, elected St. Marys officials created a task force to discuss the future of the senior center. Lassiter was the lone member appointed to the task force, but no one on the authority was asked for input about who should serve.
The change in Lassiter’s relationship with other authority members was evident soon after he accepted the invitation to be part of the senior center task force, they said.
“We’ve always suspected Mr. Lassiter of being a pawn for someone else,” said Frank Drane, an authority member and lawyer. “He never had an issue until the task force was formed. All of a sudden, the paranoia started.”
Frank Frasca, an authority member, said city officials never asked Lassiter for proof of his claims or a response from the authority but accepted him at his word.
“It was like we didn’t exist,” he said.
Drane said members have the right to ask questions but not to make false claims and unfounded accusations. The intent of the task force was to research options to dissolve the senior citizen authority the hospital authority oversees, he said.
During one meeting, Lassiter asked authority members to publicly admit they had held an illegal meeting.
“I suspect someone on council told him to ask that questions since it is a recall issue,” Drane said.
Lassiter didn’t attend Tuesday’s meeting, but he hired a Brunswick lawyer Charles Dorminy to represent him. Lassiter did send authority members a post card in advance apologizing for not attending the meeting “in my honor.”
The authority oversaw the city’s convalescent center until it was purchased by Southeast Georgia Health System in the 2000s for $1.1 million. The money was shrewdly invested before the housing market crashed in 2007, and the senior center’s bank account now contains $3.5 million.
The money enabled the authority to purchase a bank building and convert it into a senior facility in the city’s midtown area. Free meals, at no expense to taxpayers, are served five days a week while a wide variety of programs such as crafts, bingo, Tai Chi, off-site Zumba, line dancing and guest speakers are also offered. The senior center also has pool tables, board games and other activities to keep participants occupied.
“The role of the authority is to manage assets for the benefit of seniors, not the city council,” Drane said.
Alleged emails from former St. Marys Councilman Bob Nutter to and from Lassiter were distributed at the meeting. Nutter, whose term in office ended in December, show collusion between city officials and Lassiter regarding the senior program. Drane said the emails, sent earlier this month, were blind copied to him by mistake giving him the “smoking gun” he needed to prove Lassiter was following instructions from city officials.
“Up until that moment, all I had was suspicions,” he said.
In a copy of an alleged email between Lassiter and Nutter, the former councilman said he would continue to keep Mayor John Morrissey “in the loop” and encourage him to discuss the issue with the city attorney. In another alleged email, Lassiter asks, “What is my next step?”
Prior to the vote, Dominy said his client does not recognize its authority to remove him. Instead, he said only the city council has the authority to appoint and remove authority members.
“There is no provision to remove authority members,” he said.
The intent of the meeting was not to argue about Georgia law, he said.
“That would be in a courtroom,” he said. “I have no intention of taking you to court and neither does Mr. Lassiter.”
Dominy said it’s likely the city will sue the authority because they are the ones who appointed authority members and are the only ones who can remove them.
Another authority member, Chuck Lanham, said in a prior ruling the courts determined the money in the senior center account can can only be used to support programs for seniors in the city, but the city may be able to find a way around that ruling.
“Is it possible they could just wait and replace each member until they had enough support to disband the authority?” he asked. “I’m convinced that that is their intentions.”