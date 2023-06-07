The Golden Isles Development Authority will soon see leadership changes.
The terms in office are expiring for board Chairman Bill Austin and members Jones Hooks and Jack Kilgore.
Board members recommended at Tuesday’s monthly meeting the approval of Greer Anderson, Daren Pietsch and Richard Nixon as new board members. The recommendations must be approved by the Brunswick City Commission and Glynn County Commission.
Ryan Moore, authority president and CEO, said three new projects he did not identify were negotiated two weeks ago. Of the long list of planned or ongoing projects in the Golden Isles, Moore said seven of those are each valued at more than $1 billion.
“We have seen quite a bit of activity,” Moore said.
Board members also approved the authority’s annual budget, as well as the annual budget for the Glynn County Airport Commission.
Airport Commission Executive Director Rob Burr said Delta continues to offer two daily flights to Atlanta in its larger jets with first-class service. The airport commission is continuing to work with Delta on a third daily flight to Atlanta.
“The numbers are good,” he said.
Wallenius Wilhelmsen, located at Colonel’s Island Terminal in Brunswick, will be hosting a job fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 22. The company has 500 job openings, many of them entry level.
The authority’s next scheduled meeting is 9 a.m. on July 11 in the second-floor large board room, 1505 Richmond St. in Brunswick.
