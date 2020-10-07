Golden Isles Development Authority president and CEO Ryan Moore updated board members Tuesday about the ongoing efforts to attract new businesses to the region.
He said 19 ongoing projects have potential to bring as many as 1,050 jobs to the Golden Isles with a potential investment of $1.2 billion.
Twelve of the projects are in the manufacturing sector, with three in warehousing, two in industrial service, one in redevelopment and one in energy production.
The current unemployment rate in Glynn County is around 6 percent, down from a high of 17.6 percent in April. But those numbers may be deceptive because Moore said the Golden Isles lost an estimated 4,500 people from the labor force, many of whom were hospitality and health care employees who chose to retire.
“We don’t know where they’re retiring from,” Ryan said. “Some of them dropped out of the workforce as the pandemic moves on.”
It’s possible some of those will return to the workforce after the pandemic ends.
Perhaps the brightest spot in the local economy is the housing market, where demand is high and the inventory is low. Homes stay on the market an average of 71 days before they are sold, he said.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Moore said. “That’s as low as it’s been since 2015.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the authority to change the way it conducts business, and it’s not all bad.
The International Economic Development Conference will be held virtually on Oct. 13-16, and the fee to participate will cover all the authority’s board members and three staff members. Another virtual event, Straight from the Source, will enable local industry leaders to meet with site selectors to promote the Golden Isles as a place to open or relocate a business.
The authority’s workforce committee is working with the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government to find more ways to improve the business climate.
Moore said the pandemic has brought “creative solutions” for business owners fighting to survive.
Another program, Keep Glynn Running, helps educate teachers, parents and students about the benefits of industrial careers. An upcoming ceremony at Brunswick High School will recognize technical education teachers and staff who train students to fill the needs of local industry.
“More people are hiring now,” he said. “We’re still in need of quality workers.”