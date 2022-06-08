The Golden Isles Development Authority named its new board of directors at Tuesday’s meeting.
Bill Austin is the new chairman, Jones Hooks, executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority, is vice chair, and Christy Jordan is secretary/treasurer.
McKenzie Padgett, formerly with the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, has been hired as the authority’s director of business development.
Ryan Moore, the authority’s CEO and president, said he has already been told the construction of a $5 billion Hyundai plant in Bryan County will have an impact on Glynn County. Logistically, it’s close enough to attract support businesses.
“I already know it’s having an impact on our community,” he said.
Moore said there are some industrial sites that need preparation in anticipation of satellite businesses looking for locations in the Golden Isles.
“We need to catch up on some sites in anticipation,” he said.
County commissioners Bill Brunson and Wayne Neal attended the meeting and spoke during a recap of a community survey completed recently to gauge public opinion on a variety of local issues.
Brunson said funding for a roundabout on St. Simons Island and a courthouse annex will come through the county’s capital reserve fund balance, instead of asking voters to consider them on a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum.
“Fortunately, the county is well financed,” he said.
Neal expressed concerns about juvenile services and the public’s lack of understanding about the department.
“Our community doesn’t know what our Juvenile Community Services does,” he said. “It helps keep kids out of the state system. It’s time to step up to the plate.”
Hooks said it’s frustrating to seek the county lose millions in revenue every month because no SPLOST is being collected in Glynn County. He said the county lost $2.1 million in the month of April, alone.
Neal said the county has the potential to lose an estimated $75 million in 1-cent sales tax revenue by the time the tax, which was suspended in September 2020, can be collected again in April 2023 — assuming voters approve the tax in a referendum in November.
“A great portion of the money would have come from outside Glynn County,” Neal said. “It’s just lost revenue.”