The Golden Isles Development Authority has named a new board of directors.
Jack Kilgore has been named the authority’s chairman, Bill Austin vice chair and Jones Hooks is the new secretary. The vote to appoint the new slate of officers was unanimous.
The one-year terms for the new board begin July 1.
In other business, authority members voted unanimously to approve a resolution in support of the upcoming SPLOST referendum.
After the vote, Glynn County Commissioner Bill Brunson expressed concerns about opponents to a proposed 1-cent sales tax referendum on the ballot of the March 16 special election.
Public information campaigns in the past have helped convince voters about the importance of the tax — especially in areas like the Golden Isles where a significant percentage of the revenue generated from the tax comes from tourists and motorists traveling on Interstate 95.
Though the tax has lots of support, Brunson expressed concerns about people who have “bought into propaganda” opposing the tax. A public information campaign explaining the benefits of the tax will help encourage people to vote in support of the 3-year tax, but Brunson doesn’t think the campaign will change anyone’s mind
“The folks who are opposed to it will vote against it,” he said. “I would encourage you to get in touch with the folks you know and get them to the polls. This is a big deal. This is an election where every vote counts.”
Austin said there have been a lot of false claims about the tax by opponents and the only way to combat them is through social media “to the full extent possible.”
Authority chairman Wayne Johnson said referendum will be supported “as much as we possibly can.”