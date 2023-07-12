Changes are coming for the Golden Isles Development Authority.
The authority will be moving to the Leotis building at the corner of Bay and Gloucester streets in downtown Brunswick in September, pending legal review. And three new members to the board of directors will begin serving next month.
Ryan Moore, the authority’s president and CEO, said the move into the Leotis building, Suite 211, is needed because staff is currently working in a 1,200-square-foot office in the same building that houses the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
The new office is large enough — 4,000 square feet — to give staff the needed space and to hold its monthly meetings.
Moore said the lease is for five years, with an option to renew for another five years.
“This allows us flexibility,” Moore said. “We’re growing, and we need space.”
Three new board members will begin their duties at the Aug. 1 meeting. Incoming board members are Greer Anderson, Richard Nixon and Daren Pietsch. They will replace Chairman Bill Austin, Jones Hooks and Jack Kilgore.
Share the Future grants were also awarded to Golden Isles Mattress and Recovery Solutions.
The grant to Golden Isles Mattress is for up to $10,000 for improvements such as signage, lighting for safety, and exterior improvements.
The $10,000 grant to Recovery Solutions for innovating was unanimously approved. But two other requests by the company for placemaking and education, each for $10,000, were tabled.
Hooks said he was “uncomfortable” awarding so much grant money this early in the fiscal year, which just started.
“Placemaking and education should be considered at a later date,” he said.
Moore said the authority is working with Pinova and chamber of commerce officials to host a job fair for the 220 employees who are losing their jobs when the plant closes.
“We’re doing everything we can to take care of the people,” he said. “The community outreach has been great.”
Rob Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission, said Delta plans to begin morning flights starting next month. The flights to Atlanta will depart at 7:30 a.m.
A third Delta flight to and from Atlanta could be added early next year, he said.
The airport commission will also get a portion of a $685,000 grant to help pay for advertising to promote airports in Brunswick, Albany, Valdosta and Savannah.