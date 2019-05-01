The Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority is preparing to create an aggressive business development plan designed to attract new investment in Glynn County.
Vanessa Wagner has been hired as the authority’s new director of business development to oversee the new campaign to attract companies to the Golden Isles. Authority officials said in a statement they were thrilled Wagner agreed to accept the position.
Ryan Moore, the authority’s president, said more than 100 applicants nationwide applied for the job, with more than half of them having the qualifications and job experience needed.
Moore said Wagner worked in the Coastal Georgia area in a past job, and she liked the region. Quality of life was a selling point, he said.
She stood out among the applicants because of her experience working in a high-growth area and her knowledge of the region.
“We think she’s going to transition really well,” Moore said.
She will start her new job on June 1. She fills the old project manager position, and with the job title comes more responsibilities, Moore said.
Wagner has more than 10 years of marketing, sales and business development experience in public and private sector industries. She most recently worked in the Washington D.C. metro area, where she served as the small business and entrepreneurship manager for the Loudoun County Economic Development Authority, the No. 1 county in Virginia for business growth from 2016 through 2018.
“I am excited to bring the skills and experience I have gained in my past economic development and other marketing roles to support the long-term vision for Brunswick and Glynn County,” she said. “During my visit to the area I was impressed with the infrastructure and existing resources for the business community. I can’t wait to help tell Brunswick and Glynn County’s story to help attract new opportunity.”