A lengthy discussion Wednesday in the state House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee led to the inclusion of contracted employees in a proposed new sex crimes law, whose supporters hope will provide protection to students and others of legal consent age from predatory behavior by those in a supervisory or disciplinary authority.
The bill state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, brought before the committee was already a substitute of his original legislation, which he said incorporated some policy consensus previously discussed.
“(House Bill) 43 addresses the issue of unlawful sexual contact between people in special settings, be they schools, be they hospitals, be they a confinement circumstance where law enforcement has people under custody, be it under professional counseling, or be it under a probation or supervision accountability court circumstance,” Setzler said.
He continued, “What this does is, it recognizes that in the school setting in particular, the definition under existing law is limited to supervisory or disciplinary responsibility, and it’s further limited to teacher or principal. Paraprofessionals, other coaches — other people who have an agency authority in the school are not covered at all.”
Setzler explained the bill creates a two-tier system in which actions like intercourse are first-degree offenses, while touching outside the clothing would be a second-degree offense.
A subsequent discussion went on at length about the best way to handle workers who aren’t directly employed by another entity — whether the language could be interpreted that they are covered, whether language should specifically note those who are self-employed, or some other method. The amendment that eventually passed and added to the bill includes language that makes contracted employees subject to the law if enacted.
H.B. 43 passed unanimously.
The committee also took up H.B. 260, which initially would’ve created a charge of first-degree home invasion if a person “without authority and with intent to commit an act of family violence battery … enters the dwelling of another while such dwelling house is occupied by any person with authority to be present….”
That was later changed to a lesser charge.
State Rep. Mandi Ballinger, R-Canton and lead sponsor of the bill, said, “After being heard in subcommittee, and getting all the feedback from the Prosecuting Attorneys Council, members of the committee and others, we settled on some consensus language which makes it an offense of second-degree burglary if he or she enters or remains within an occupied dwelling of another and commits an act of simple battery…” or any battery regarding victims who are pregnant, older than 65 or otherwise covered by the state Family Violence Act.
“We had two subcommittee meetings — maybe three — on this bill, and there was discussion about maybe even expanding the scope from that which was originally written, as far as the criminal conduct captured,” committee Chairman Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, said. “But, it was a determination in subcommittee that the most appropriate place for this would be in burglary, second-degree.”
The committee also unanimously approved H.B. 260. Both bills are with the House Rules Committee, but not on the initial Rules calendar today for the House. Because today is the crossover deadline, the legislation needs to receive approval by the full House to remain viable this year. However, there is a Rules meeting this morning and subsequent Rules calendars today are expected.