The Golden Isles Development Authority approved a budget Tuesday for the upcoming fiscal year with a 25 percent cut in its normal annual operating budget.
Authority president Ryan Moore said the $200,000 budget cut imposed by the Glynn County Commission made the creation of a budget a challenge because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Everybody’s trying to cut everywhere,” he said.
But the authority must continue its mission of marketing the Golden Isles as a place to conduct business.
“In this environment we need to continue to invest in property and marketing,” he said.
The authority’s board of directors unanimously approved the $711,500 budget by eliminating engineering work north of the runway at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport and cutting part of the marketing and travel budgets.
“We’re very tight and very lean,” Moore said. “It’s interesting times, for sure.”
Luckily, the budget did not include cuts to staff, Moore said.
“We’ll get through this,” he said. “People are going back to doing business.”
In other business, the board awarded a bid to Nitro Signs & Service to redo the industrial park signs. The one concern is the structural condition of the signs, which could drive up the cost to re-letter and paint the signs with a font that will be easier to read.
“The idea of the structure of these signs remains the same,” said authority chairman Wayne Johnson. “Everything else will look different. Nitro responded exactly the way we wanted.”
Authority members unanimously voted to reappoint Johnson and board member Bill Austin to another term on the airport commission. The airport commission will appoint two members sometime during the next month.