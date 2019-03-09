A new position has been created by the Brunswick-Glynn County Development Authority to better serve existing businesses.
And a familiar face has been promoted to oversee the new program. Sherri Pruitt, an authority employee more than a decade, has been named Existing industry Coordinator. She will be responsible for helping existing businesses learn about the different programs available to help their businesses thrive and prosper.
Pruitt has worked in a variety of different positions during her time at the authority, most recently as office coordinator.
Ryan Moore, the authority’s president, said Pruitt has worked with many of the industries she will now be responsible for helping, and familiarity with those businesses and her experience at the authority were reasons she was promoted.
“She has been in the community a long time,” he said. “We knew we needed a focus on existing industries.”
Many industries are not aware of the many resources that exist to help them train employees, grow, prosper and add more jobs to the region, Moore said.
Pruitt was out of town and not available for comment on Friday, but she did issue a statement to business owners and managers about her new job with the authority.
“I am excited to have this opportunity to work with you and your company,” she said. “My goal is to assist, in any way I can, in your company’s success in our community.”
She plans to meet with officials from different employers to introduce herself and discuss the current business environment. She will be joined by Moore and Alyce Thornhill, regional manager for Georgia Department of Economic Development.
“Sherri brings a wealth of experience to the Authority and we are excited about her new role,” Moore said. “We value our local businesses and recognize the need for a renewed focus on existing industry. Sherri will be working closely with existing industries to help reach their full potential in our community, and we are proud have her as part of our team.”