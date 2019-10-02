Two Share the Future grants were awarded Tuesday by the Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority.
One was awarded to Sundance Tile & Stone to help pay for production equipment and training when it relocates to its new location at the intersection of Norwich and O streets.
The company is investing $2.5 million in the move from its current location off New Jesup Highway and will add seven more full and part-time jobs. The authority board unanimously approved the $10,000 grant.
Haven Manufacturing received a platemaking grant for $7,500 for interior and exterior building renovations.
A presentation of the 2019 audit revealed no findings, and it was described as a “clean report.”
Ryan Moore, the development authority’s director, updated members on what he described as an active time. The Silver Bluff Brewery project is nearing completion.
“I feel it will be a great addition downtown,” he said. “They’ve got a great plan for the interior.”
The authority is in the midst of a rebranding effort and is also revamping its website to put the most critical information at the top of the page.
Mathew Hill, director of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, explained the NewCity Brunswick program. He said a study to determine the need for housing in downtown Brunswick is due by the end of the month.
Brunswick City Commissioner Julie Martin said she is encouraged by all the activity downtown and is awaiting the results of the study.
“We desperately need housing options,” she said.
A transportation study will determine bus routes and perhaps other ways to travel between the mainland and Jekyll and St. Simons islands through a water taxi service.
An easement was approved for a Georgia Power fuel farm at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport. Another easement was approved to create an observation area for a historical marker for the Civil Air Patrol.
The Southeast Georgia Health System is undergoing a $140 million expansion project that is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022.