Authority awards grant to coalition

The Coastal Plain Coalition proved its value to the Golden Isles when it was created four years ago in response to problems with the lack of permits issued by the regional Army Corps of Engineers office in Savannah.
So few permits were issued in the region compared to others in the Southeast that development authorities believed it was “very obvious” there was a problem, said Jack Kilgore, a member of the Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority board meeting Tuesday. A new Corps director is in place, but Kilgore believes the coalition deserves continued support.
Kilgore also said the state’s congressional delegation in Washington has been supportive in introducing legislation that would prevent one person from stopping development. Kilgore made a motion for the authority to approve $5,000 in funding to help support the region.
“We haven’t approved funding in two years,” Kilgore told board members before the vote, which was approved unanimously.
The authority also voted to approve a concession agreement that will allow Hertz, Avis and Budget to rent vehicles at the Brunswick Golden Isles and St. Simons Island airports. The three businesses are the current vehicle rental providers at both airports.
The authority discussed plans to lengthen the runway at the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport to handle larger aircraft. The runway is currently about 8,000 feet long. A design phase is being planned to lengthen the runway to 10,000 feet.
In other business, the owners of One Love Organics, a St. Simons Island business that manufactures skin care products, made a presentation to explain how an authority grant enabled them to fully automate manufacturing operations. The owners also own a shop selling the skin care products on St. Simons Island, said Chase Laroux, one of the business’ owner.
“We have gotten a tremendous amount of support from the community,” Laroux said.
Woody Woodside, president of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, was credited for organizing the state Red Carpet Tour.
“That was pulled off without a hitch,” said Ryan Moore, the authority president.
Moore said local business leaders and elected officials had good meetings with the congressional delegation during last week’s Washington fly-in.
“It was a good day for taking our message to Washington,” he said.