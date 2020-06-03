The Golden Isles Development Authority has one less tenant to collect a lease payment from, and that’s a good thing.
The authority presented LobePro, Inc. with a deed to the property it has occupied since 2005 as part of a lease-to-purchase agreement.
Authority director Ryan Moore said the deed agreement finalized at Tuesday’s meeting is the goal he has for every tenant in any of the industrial parks in the Golden Isles.
“We’re here to increase the tax base for the community,” he said. “We’re poised for growth.”
Diane H. Brock, president of LobePro, Inc. and a Brunswick native, looked back on the organization’s growth since Bill Blodgett, chairman/owner of LobePro, decided to relocate the company operations to the Golden Isles.
“When I started as a controller for LobePro in 2013, I was impressed with the location, the facility’s potential, and the great team that works every day to make LobePro a success,” she said. “Since that time, we have made many upgrades to improve not only the facility itself, but also our manufacturing capabilities and product quality.”
The company uses the site to produce 13 different models of positive displacement rotary lobe pumps that are used for pumping sludge, slurries and mud.
“The authority is proud to see manufacturing facilities like LobePro thrive in the Golden Isles,” said Wayne Johnson, the authority’s chairman. “Their global success is a great example of the opportunities that manufacturing firms have in our community.”
The authority members discussed the COVID-19 campaign designed to help local businesses wade through the paperwork for small businesses to apply for federal aid. Moore said most of the local businesses have already applied and received their loans or they know the status of the loans.
The authority is also applying for a federal grant to help fund a center to help entrepreneurs start new businesses in the Golden Isles. There is a sense of urgency to apply because the money will be dispersed one time only, he said.