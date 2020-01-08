The Golden Isles Development Authority approved a new logo Tuesday as part of its ongoing rebranding effort.
The new logo design, which was unanimously approved, includes the authority name in all caps below two palmetto fronds.
Authority president Ryan Moore also updated the board on a trip to Tennessee in mid November for a visit to the Nashville Entrepreneurship Center, followed by a visit to Franklin to meet with city leaders.
The center pairs people attempting to start a new business with successful business people who serve as mentors. Moore said a similar program could be started in the Golden Isles.
“This is possible, even in a smaller city,” he said.
Moore said finding ways to increase the presence of the College of Coastal Georgia in downtown Brunswick is another goal to help the city grow. But it’s also important not to forget the residents already living in the city.
Applications are being accepted until Jan. 24 for three storytelling grants to help market local businesses.
The three finalists will receive $500 grants to help market their businesses, with one receiving an additional $1,500 for specific marketing initiatives.
An ongoing effort to be named the winning city competing to be featured on the TV show Small Business Revolution continues, with the next goal to be named one of the five finalists on Jan. 14. If that happens, the next goal is to get one million votes, which local organizers believe will enable Brunswick to win the national contest.
The winning city will be featured in an eight-episode documentary on the TV series by Deluxe and earn a $500,000 award for brick and mortar work and in-kind marketing for individual businesses and the city.
Being one of the five finalists is bringing lots of national attention to the city. Business leaders, elected officials and supporters plan to gather at the Ritz Theatre on Jan. 14 at a time to be announced to learn whether Brunswick is one of the five finalists. As the only city in the Southeast, supporters are hoping for lots of regional support for the city.
In other business, the authority’s request for funding to build a pad-ready site at an industrial park near Interstate 95 has been included in the county’s list of SPLOST projects. If the request remains on the list, the authority will receive $2.5 million for site work and development if the referendum is approved by voters in May.
Moore said he was surprised at the results of a housing study that determined as many as 75 residential units can be added each year for the next five years in Brunswick.
“I was not expecting the number to be that large,” he said. “We certainly need more housing downtown.”