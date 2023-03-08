A proposal by Jered LLC to expand its existing facility in the Brunswick-McBride Industrial Park was approved by the Golden Isles Development Authority at Tuesday’s board meeting.
The expansion includes a more than 95,000-square-foot addition to the existing building and approximately 14 acres of site work to accommodate the new fabrication facility, storage, shop/paint areas, loading and office space.
Lance Sabbe, executive director of Forward Brunswick made a brief presentation to open the meeting to update board members of some work it has done.
Sabbe announced the Brunswick City Commission approve $850,000 in funding for the second phase of improvements at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
He also announced the new farmer’s market coming to the waterfront park the second and fourth Saturday of the month. He said 15 farmers from as far as 150 miles away will sell their goods and produce at the market.
Sabbe said the lack of workforce housing continues to be a concern in the Golden Isles.
“We are really struggling to serve that population,” Sabbe said.
The goal is to build affordable, smaller homes from 800 to 1,000 square feet for families earning around $45,000 a year. The home would have two bedrooms and two baths, with rents ranging from $1,000 to $1,200 a month.
In other business, authority chairman and CEO Ryan Moore said there have been three site visits by potential new businesses, with one making a second visit to the Golden Isles.
“It’s a little bit of everything, very diverse,” he said of the types of businesses.
Board members also approved hiring Driggers Commercial Group to market properties on Glynco Parkway at Eastgate Commerce Park.