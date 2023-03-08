A proposal by Jered LLC to expand its existing facility in the Brunswick-McBride Industrial Park was approved by the Golden Isles Development Authority at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The expansion includes a more than 95,000-square-foot addition to the existing building and approximately 14 acres of site work to accommodate the new fabrication facility, storage, shop/paint areas, loading and office space.

